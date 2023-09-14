Southern Arkansas University will celebrate Family Day on Saturday, September 23.
A schedule of family-friendly events is planned throughout the day, beginning at 10:30 a.m. and culminating with a Mulerider football kickoff at 6 p.m.
“We are so excited to continue this beloved tradition,” said Kandice Herron, associate dean for parent and student engagement. “There are so many great events planned for Family Day, and we can’t wait to welcome our Muleriders families to campus.”
The complete schedule of events is as follows:
10:30 a.m. – SAU Theatre presents “Secret Soldiers: Heroines in Disguise” (Harton Theatre)
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Organization Fair Tables and Family-Friendly Events (Blanchard Hall lawn)
11:45 a.m. – Beds Arrive for Best-Decorated judging (Science Center)
1 p.m. – 43rd Annual Residence Hall Association Bed Race (Science Center)
2 p.m. – Family Reception (Engineering Building lawn)
2 p.m. – Great Greek Canoe Race (Engineering pond)
3 p.m. – Mulegating (Alumni Center lawn)
4 p.m. – Family Picnic (Alumni Center lawn)
5 p.m. – Pep Rally (Alumni Center lawn)
6 p.m. – Mulerider Football (Wilkins Stadium)
At 10:30 a.m., SAU Theatre presents “Secret Soldiers: Heroines in Disguise” in Harton Theatre. The free performance tells the secret history of women who fought as men in the Civil War.
SAU student organizations help kick off the day with the Organization Fair from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., providing activities for everyone, including Bingo and carnival games on the lawn of Blanchard Hall.
The 43rd Annual Residence Hall Association Bed Race is one of SAU’s most unique and treasured traditions. Beginning at 1 p.m. in front of the Science Center, the thrilling race pits two teams of five students against each other each heat. Four members from each team push the decorated, adapted beds as the brave and helmeted fifth teammate holds on.
At 2 p.m., families are invited to the Engineering building lawn for the Family Reception with free food and refreshments. Another splash of excitement rolls in as the Great Greek Canoe Race takes place at the Engineering pond at 2:00 p.m.
Mulegating festivities start at 3 p.m. at the Alumni Center.
Mulegating is SAU’s adaptation of tailgating before each Mulerider home football game. Additionally, there will be free carnival rides in the circle drive of the Alumni Center. This Family Day’s Mulegating is sponsored by Mule Kick. The restaurant will be serving walking tacos to alumni and friends. In addition, University Housing staff will be serving free food.
Everyone is invited.
The Mulegating pep rally will feature the largest marching band in SAU’s history and the nationally-competitive SAU Cheerleading squad beginning at 5 p.m. in front of the Alumni Pavilion.
Fans can walk across the Alumni Bridge from Mulegating to get a good seat at Wilkins Stadium for the Mulerider football game, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Wilkins Stadium against Arkansas Tech.
CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for the game.