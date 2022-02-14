Southern Arkansas University Tech is celebrating Homecoming this week.
Homecoming Day activities will be Saturday, February 19. They mark the revived tradition of having a homecoming court crowning and a new tradition of filling the day with festival-like events and NJCAA men and women's basketball and softball during the day.
It has been since the 80's when the college had NJCAA gymnastics
and men's basketball that the College has hosted a traditional homecoming.
The event is open to the public, starting at 8 a.m. with the Betty J. Lewis 5K Run/Walk, and the coronation at 10:30 a.m.
Athletic events begin at noon and go throughout the day with both softball and basketball games.
The festivities include food trucks, entertainment, an art show, and more.