Dr. Karla Neathery has left the building.
The Sheridan Public School District announced late Thursday that Neathery, who has led Arkadelphia Public Schools since summer 2019, accepted the top administration spot at the Grant County school.
Neathery accepted the position within 24 hours of the Arkadelphia Board of Education’s special-called meeting in which school board members met in executive session to discuss the superintendent’s contract. After an hour behind closed doors, no decision was made.
