A team from Magnolia High School received the Judges' Choice Award at the HighSchoolHack 2023 competition, which took place on May 6 at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts (ASMSA) in Hot Springs.
The school's team included Gabrielle Nelson, Dorian Pierce, Bryant Meza, and Nico McKenzie. The team's sponsor is Rachel Fish, business education/computer science teacher at MHS.
HighSchoolHack is a full-day computer science event for Arkansas high school students, featuring a series of challenges and puzzles in various fields, such as reverse engineering, cryptography, programming, pen testing, web vulnerabilities, forensics, and more. The competition employs a Jeopardy-style, capture-the-flag format that enables participants to expand their computer science and cybersecurity knowledge in a fun way.
When asked why they attended, Gabrielle Nelson said, "It's really fun."
Nico McKenzie added, "I did it last year and love it so much. I hope this will help me explore more programming classes and interests in the future."
The challenges for HighSchoolHack were designed by students from ASMSA. Jayden Patel, one of the challenge creators, said, "Seeing the students both struggle and ultimately succeed perfectly outlined the learning process."
Brent Orlina, another challenge creator, said, "Guiding students through the challenges and watching them slowly arrive at the right answer was an awesome experience. It was also great to see creative solutions to some of the challenges, which allowed me to learn new things as well."
Event organizer Nicholas Seward praised the Magnolia High School team, said, "This team came to learn and work hard, and it shows in how they performed. They have a bright future in cybersecurity."
Fish had two other teams also compete to gain experience and although they did not come out victorious this time, they gained valuable experience and insight and are already looking forward to attending next year's competition. These teams included Tyler Holcomb, Walter Turner, Riley Clawson, Christian Coppersmith, Eduardo Rivera-Perez, and Juan Ortiz Garcia.
CLICK HERE for more information about the HighSchoolHack event.