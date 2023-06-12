The Magnolia School Board has a lengthy agenda for its meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday at the District Administrative Office on High School Drive.
The board will elect its officers for the 2023-2024 year.
It will consider approval of a renewal of property insurance, updated salary schedules, athletic gate ticket prices, and consider the approval of a new sports program in soccer.
Trustees will also consider authorizing Superintendent John Ward as its representative to the South Central Service Cooperative.
Approval of temporary employees, a discipline report, approval of new and revised board policies, personnel matters and the monthly superintendent’s report are also on the agenda.