The Magnolia School Board has a lengthy agenda for its meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday at the District Administrative Office on High School Drive.

The board will elect its officers for the 2023-2024 year.

It will consider approval of a renewal of property insurance, updated salary schedules, athletic gate ticket prices, and consider the approval of a new sports program in soccer.

Trustees will also consider authorizing Superintendent John Ward as its representative to the South Central Service Cooperative.

Approval of temporary employees, a discipline report, approval of new and revised board policies, personnel matters and the monthly superintendent’s report are also on the agenda.

