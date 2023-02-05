East Side Elementary School students, Piper Morgan (kindergarten) and Bash Talley (first grade) were recent winners of the Economics Arkansas' 2022 Picturing-Econ Student Art Competition.
Students across the state in grades K-8 were challenged last fall to picture economics by illustrating their understanding of its concepts.
Economics Arkansas will feature a winning piece each month.
Piper's drawing illustrating public goods was chosen for August, and Bash's illustration of price will be highlighted in October.
Technology lab teacher Jessica Talley submitted their artwork after an economic unit focusing on county fairs.
Piper and Bash both received a $50 Walmart gift card for winning, and Talley received a $100 Walmart gift card for sending in their entries.