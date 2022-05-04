Magnolia High School students who had taken Advanced Placement (AP) courses and passed one or more AP tests in May of 2021 were recently honored with a reception and awards at the MHS Panther Café.
These scholars were awarded $50 per test passed last year and were presented with a yard sign. The students receiving awards were Giavanni Hardwell, Riley Hall, Sam Trout, Samantha Wilson, Kevin Cabriales, Keylee Camp, Tristan Jones, Kate Slaton-Bunner, Monet Coppersmith, Lindsey Cornwell, Troi Kacsir, Bailey Kelley, Maria Lopez, Rory Lowther, Autumn McKenzie, Gabriel Reyna-Garcia, Cole Roberts, Alyson Cranston, Jakobi Jacobs, Cage Arnold, Eli Barnett, Chris Dai, Hunter Manuel and Colin Herold.
Five of the MHS Advanced Placement students were awarded medals and cords to wear at graduation for passing multiple AP tests last year. Eli Barnett and Monet Coppersmith were awarded cords for passing at least three tests. Troi Kacsir was named an AP Scholar with Honor for passing four or more tests, while Sam Trout and Chris Dai were awarded AP Scholar with Distinction medals for passing five or more tests.