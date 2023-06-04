Kaitlyn Hill, a 2023 graduate of Apostolic Christian Academy, was selected to receive the John and Ordell Becton Memorial Scholarship from ACA.
Hill plans to attend Southern Arkansas University in the fall.
She is the daughter of Jonathan and Aimee Hill of Magnolia.
This scholarship was established this year in honor and memory of John and Ordell Becton.
This year’s scholarship was awarded to Hill, who is the great-granddaughter of John and Ordell Becton, in recognition of her many academic accomplishments, including a GPA of 4.23 and an ACT score of 33, as well as her involvement and achievements in many extracurricular activities, such as music and the Apostolic Bible Quizzing Program.