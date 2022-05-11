Magnolia High School senior Troi Kacsir, has been selected as the recipient of a $2,500 P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Kacsir was recommended by local P.E.O. Chapter CW and selected by the international organization's Board of Trustees. Kacsir was selected based on her academic achievement, demonstrated leadership ability, extracurricular involvement, community/volunteer service, and her potential for success.
The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.
P.E.O. has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 116,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $383 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans.
The Sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College.
Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than a half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them. In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.
CLICK HERE to learn more about P.E.O.