In recognition of "Take Your Legislator to School Month," the Magnolia School District recently hosted state legislators to an informal discussion on various education issues.
State Rep. David Fielding, State Rep. Lane Jean and State Sen.-elect Steve Crowell met with district and campus administrative staff members to gain insight on the issues facing public school districts in Arkansas, and how the Magnolia School District is addressing those matters.
The Arkansas General Assembly passed HCR1008 in 2015. The resolution designates September as annual Take Your Legislator to School Month.” This bipartisan initiative was motivated by a need for members of the General Assembly to fully understand the issues and challenges facing public schools in their districts, as well as the innovative solutions our educators are developing.