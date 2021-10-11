This is Homecoming Week at Magnolia High School.
Official events will start with the 2021 Homecoming parade at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The parade will start at the Davis & Chambliss medical office, go east on East Columbia, turn right onto Dudney, turn right onto Lee Street and finish in front of Magnolia High School.
The 2021 Homecoming Bonfire honoring the Homecoming Queen will follow the parade.
The Homecoming Assembly will be held in Panther Arena at 2:15 p.m. Friday.
The Panthers Homecoming football game will be preceded at 6:30 p.m. Friday with the presentation of the Homecoming court. The game against Hot Springs will follow at 7 p.m.
The Magnolia Student Council will host the 2021 MHS Homecoming Dance from 7-10 p.m. Saturday in Panther Arena.
All 9th-12th grade MHS students are welcome to attend. Students may purchase tickets during lunch for $5/ticket or at the door for $10/ticket.