The Magnolia School District will hold first-time COVID-19 vaccination clinics for newly approved student age groups on Friday.
Students aged 5-11 on Friday, November 12 will be eligible to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Eligible students at Central Elementary School will receive their COVID-19 vaccination beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eleven-year-olds at Magnolia Middle School will receive their vaccine on the Central Elementary campus. The East Side Elementary School
clinic will begin at approximately 10 a.m.
School nurses have sent COVID-19 immunization forms and other vaccine information home with students. Immunization forms must be completed, signed by the parent/guardian, and returned to the school office by Wednesday, November 10.
Immunization forms can also be obtained at school offices and the District Administration Building.
Parents and guardians are reminded that students must fall into the 5-11 age group on November 12 to be eligible to receive the vaccine.
Clinics to administer the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be held in approximately three weeks in early December. Additional announcements will be made when a specific date and time is set.