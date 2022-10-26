The Soybean Science Challenge, sponsored by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board (ASPB), is open for students grades six through 12 across the state of Arkansas.
The Soybean Science Challenge is a series of online classes that results in science projects at science fairs across the state, with soybeans at the center of those projects.
“This is an opportunity for students to not only win some money but to view agriculture as a science they can be interested in,” said Julie Robinson, administer of the Soybean Science Challenge and associate professor at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “They discover that you don’t have to be a farmer in order to work in agriculture. There are tons of research opportunities available to them.”
Thirteen students were named 2022 Soybean Scholars after their projects won the Soybean Science Challenge at district and state science fairs. The projects covered plant science, earth and environmental science, energy and transportation, and plant systems.
Students interested in participating are required to complete six online course modules before submitting their science project to their district science fair, the state science fair or the Arkansas FFA Agriscience Fair. Each project submitted is assessed by judges from the Soybean Science Challenge. The project must focus on soybeans in order to qualify. Winners of the Soybean Science Challenge special award win a cash prize. The winning students’ teachers also win a cash prize if their student wins at a regional science fair.
“The Soybean Science Challenge helps us capture the interest of young people to show them that the agricultural industry has many opportunities for them,” said Desha County soybean producer and Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board Chair John Freeman. “Young people bring new perspectives, skills and ideas that grow and sustain our industry.”
The Soybean Science Challenge encourages Arkansas junior high and high school students to learn about soybeans and other current soil, water, seed, disease and insect issues that impact production outcomes and agricultural sustainability.
