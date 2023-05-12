Magnolia High School juniors Malvin Cross and Jermaine George will represent their community and school at Arkansas Boys State 2023, an immersive leadership and civic engagement experience sponsored by the American Legion.
Local scholarships were also provided to offset the cost of the program. Farmers Bank & Trust Co. sponsored Jermaine George and Malvin Cross was sponsored by Steve and Laura Crowell.
The two will join more than 500 young men attending the program's 82nd session at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway from May 28 to June 2.
"Arkansas Boys State is a legacy program that has produced remarkable local, state, national and international leaders," said Lloyd Jackson, executive director of Arkansas Boys State.
During their week at Arkansas Boys State, Cross and George will be assigned a political party, city, and county. Throughout the week, they and their peers will administer a mock government, run for office, draft, and pass legislation, solve municipal challenges, and engage constituents.
The experience at Arkansas Boys State will be guided by more than 60 volunteers who serve the program. The staff of volunteers includes college students and career professionals with interests and expertise in education, finance, industry, politics and government, journalism, and more.
The week's activities, including keynote speakers, general assemblies, and election speeches, will be streamed live by Arkansas PBS on their Arkansas Citizens Access Network.