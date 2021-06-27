Arkansas PBS and the Arkansas Department of Education have partnered to create “Rise and Shine,” an extensive educational program designed to boost summer learning and help K-5 students challenged due to the pandemic retain academic learning targets.
The six-week program – featuring lessons led by Arkansas teachers to reinforce learning in key subjects including literacy, math, science and social studies – will air on Arkansas PBS weekdays beginning 8-11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6.
“Rise and Shine” will consist of more than 90 hours of high-quality programming – much of it locally produced – and resources available at no cost to families. The over-the-air broadcast of “Rise and Shine” will help fill the void for students who do not have internet access outside of school, whether due to availability or associated expense. Arkansas PBS is currently expanding transmitter coverage with funds awarded by the Arkansas CARES Act Steering Committee to ensure educational services are available for all in the future.
Arkansas educators and statewide partners will provide K-5 students with customized content centered on favorite PBS KIDS series. Leading these engaging lessons will be Arkansas Teachers of The Year, and students will be encouraged to learn with segments from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the Little Rock Zoo, the Museum of Discovery, Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks, Museum of Native American History, Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), Mid-America Science Museum, Scott Family Amazeum, the Arkansas Travelers and many others.