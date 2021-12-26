TEXarkana ISD has announced a partnership that will provide students with a new hands-on learning opportunity in aerospace engineering.
The TEXarkana Board of Trustees approved a partnership with Tango Flight, an innovative course in which students build virtually all of a full-sized, fully operational airplane in school. Along with the aviation and aerospace classroom portion of the curriculum, students will work together to build an RV-12iS – a two-seater, light-sport aircraft.
“As a district with a strong innovative spirit, we are thrilled to introduce yet another STEM opportunity that sets us apart, promotes career exploration and gives our students a leg up on their futures,” said Texarkana ISD Superintendent Dr. Doug Brubaker. “This program will change the trajectory of some of our students’ paths.”
Tango Flight is an educational non-profit company created to inspire the next generation of engineers, pilots, aviation mechanics and technicians. Through a specially-developed curriculum, the program reinforces STEM learning and provides unique learning opportunities for every student, regardless of his or her career aspirations. According to the company, many Tango Flight students receive scholarships to attend top engineering schools, while others have taken advantage of the Tango opportunity to land jobs in the aviation industry.
“There is a growing demand for employees in the aviation, aerospace and outer space industries. Whether its pilots, engineers or aviation mechanics and technicians, the demand increases every year. These opportunities represent high-paying, high-reward job opportunities for young people. Tango Flight helps connect students to those opportunities,” said Craig Anthony, Director of Development, Tango Flight Inc.
