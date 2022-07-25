Kezzie Rudd-Walton has been promoted to educational diagnostician in Grand Prairie ISD in Grand Prairie, TX.
Rudd-Walton is the daughter of LeRoy and Peggy Rudd, and the granddaughter of Lorene Rudd, all of Magnolia.
Rudd-Walton is a 1995 graduate of Magnolia High School and a 1999 graduate of Southern Arkansas University with a bachelor of arts in mass communications. While attending SAU and serving as vice president of the Lambda Mu Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., she received the 1997-1998 Pan-Hellenic Greek Woman of the Year Award and the 1998-1999 Broadcast Journalism Excellence Award among other honors.
After graduating from SAU, she earned a masters in organizational management from the University of Phoenix and worked for several years as a director for a non-profit organization, and as an independent grant writer, before attending Texas A&M University at Commerce and becoming a certified educator.
She has been an educator for 16 years -- the last five of which she was employed as a dyslexia therapist, evaluator, and mentor. She also recently started an educational consulting firm, The Literacy Suite, in which she offers psycho-educational assessments, IEP recommendations/accommodations, dyslexia remediation, tips for instructional strategies, and the publication of educational materials.