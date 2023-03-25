Applications are now being accepted for two summer camp opportunities designed to introduce high school and junior high students to potential medical careers.
The camps are scheduled in 19 different communities throughout Arkansas.
The Medical Applications of Science for Health (MASH) concept was first piloted in 1988 by the UAMS Regional Campus in Pine Bluff. Arkansas Farm Bureau (ArFB) quickly recognized the value and importance of these MASH camps in helping rural communities “grow their own” healthcare providers, and when initial grant funding ended, Farm Bureau stepped up to ensure continuation of these programs.
Hosted by one of eight UAMS’ Regional Campuses and/or a local hospital or college, MASH is a two-week summer day camp that introduces students entering grades 11-12 to multiple healthcare careers.
Through hands-on activities, tours, and exposure to various healthcare practitioners, students learn about different career options in
healthcare. In addition to doctors and nurses, other professions that may be presented include physician assistants, medical/radiologic technologists, respiratory care, pharmacists, EMT/paramedics, physical/occupational therapists, dieticians, public health, and mental/behavioral health professionals.
Emphasis is placed on how these different professions function both individually and as part of an interdisciplinary team. By 2019, MASH had expanded to 34 locations across Arkansas, reaching around 500 students annually, and had also been replicated in several other states.
COVID restrictions interrupted programming during 2020-2022, but this summer, the 35th anniversary of MASH, 22 camps are returning in various forms to meet the unique needs of Arkansas communities.
In addition to a full two-week MASH camp, Mini-MASH is an intensive one-week summer program for students entering grades 11-12, and Community Health Applied in Medical Public Service (CHAMPS) is a three- to five-day camp for students entering grades 8-10. Communities hosting camps this year include Blytheville, Conway, Crossett, DeWitt, El Dorado, Fayetteville, Forrest City, Fort Smith, Harrison, Helena, Lake Village, Malvern, Monticello, Paragould, Rogers, Pine Bluff, Texarkana, Warren, and West Memphis.
Deadlines for applications range from March 27 through May 12, but most applications are due in April.
CLICK HERE for a list of program locations and to apply.
MASH, Mini-MASH and CHAMPS offer a variety of activities and experiences to instruct students in core topics, which may include:
CPR & First Aid training Dissections, Suturing, Casting Mental/Behavioral Health issues, Opioid/Substance Abuse awareness, Telemedicine, Blood typing, and Social Media safety.
South Arkansas camps:
Ashley County Medical Center CHAMPS
June 5-9
Applications Due by: April 26th, 2023
Contact: Shawna Hawkins
Ashley County Medical Center M*A*S*H
June 5-16
Applications Due by: April 26th, 2023
Contact: Shawna Hawkins
Bradley County Medical Center
June 19-30
Applications due by: April 7, 2023
Counties Served: Bradley, Cleveland, Dallas, Calhoun
Contact: Krissy Morrison
Chicot Memorial Medical Center – Lake Village Mini M*A*S*H
June 5-9
Applications due by: April 14th, 2023
Counties Served: Chicot, Desha
Contact: Leigh Anthony
Drew Memorial Health System M*A*S*H
June 12-23
Applications due by: April 17, 2023 (4pm)
Service area: Monticello area
Contact: Kristen Smith
El Dorado M*A*S*H
June 12-16
Application due by: March 27, 2023
County Served: Union
Contact: Stephen Attebery
Texarkana M*A*S*H
June 12-23
Applications due by: April 7, 2023
Counties served: Miller, Little River, Lafayette, Hempstead, Howard, Sevier, Nevada, Pike, Bowie (TX), Cass (TX)
Contact: Destiny Carter