The Nevada School District has welcomed its new superintendent, Roy McCoy.
McCoy is a native of West Monroe, LA. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Louisiana Tech University as well as 30 hours in educational leadership from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. He retired from Louisiana after spending three decades in education, and before moving to Arkansas where he served the last three years as a principal at Atkins High School.
He is married to Wendy and has three sons, Jerry, 10, Christopher, 9, and Andrew, 5.
His wife’s hometown is Plain Dealing, LA, and the family is happy to be moving closer to family.
McCoy encourages students to be the best they can be all the time. He wants students to learn from things that don’t go right, and to know that, “Some failures turn into your greatest successes.”