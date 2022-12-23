Central Elementary School recently held an awards ceremony to recognize top ACT Aspire Test scores for the 2022 test on the Central campus.
Principal Angie Waters awarded students certificates and various prizes for Highest Growth by grade, 2nd Highest Score by grade, and Highest Score by grade in all subject areas.
The awards and prizes were funded through a Magnolia Public Schools Foundation Grant.
Highest Growth Winners 5th Grade (Current 6th Grade): Daeshaun Madison (Math), Olivia Harlon (Science), Kaleece Crockett (Reading), and Camille Hunter (English)
Highest Growth Winners 4th Grade (Current 5th Grade): Hudson Hollensworth and Ayden Smith (Math), Harmonii Roberts (Science), Skylan Otwell, Hays Jester, and Sa'Kylie Young (Reading), Ja'Marien Kimble, Kamiliah Poole, and Emma Watson (English)
2nd Highest Score 5th Grade (Current 6th Grade): Jack Morgan and Tenley White (Math), Claire Owen and Trae Talley (Science), Olivia Baker and Trae Talley (Reading), Olivia Baker, Ma'Kiyah French, and Brin Talley (English)
2nd Highest Score 4th Grade (Current 5th Grade): Ruby Coppersmith, Hudson Hollensworth, Brady Key, and Skylan Otwell (Math), Dredan Curry (Science), Cameron Savoy (Reading), Hudson Hollensworth and Emma Watson (English)
2nd Highest Score 3rd Grade (Current 4th Grade): Rohan Adcock, Jana Elamami, Matt Groguhe, Ruby Morgan, Nolan Riggins, Alan Rodriquez, and Tate Spurling (Math), Matt Groguhe (Science), Bree Bradshaw, Jana Elamami, Lilly Martindale, and Fatima Ruiz-Arriage (Reading), Joshua Hays and Tate Spurling (English)
Highest Score 5th Grade (Current 6th Grade): Clarie Owen (Math), Jack Morgan (Science), Jack Morgan (Reading), Lincoln Nelson and Claire Owen (English)
Highest Score 4th Grade (Current 5th Grade): Ella Harden and Lawson Willis (Math), Hudson Hollensworth, Skylan Otwell and Lawson Willis (Science), Hays Jester (Reading), Ella Harden (English)
Highest Score 3rd Grade (Current 4th Grade): Joy Nsofor (Math), Ruby Morgan (Science), Rohan Adcock (Reading), Darien Marshall and Kaylynn Sands (English)