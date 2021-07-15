During its Monday called meeting, the Texarkana Independent School District Board of Trustees named Todd Marshall as the new director of CTE & STEM Education for the 2021-22 school year.
Marshall holds a bachelor of science in education and a master of education in administration from Southern Arkansas University. Additionally, he has his Teaching and Principal Certification in Texas, Superintendent Certification in Texas and Arkansas and an Arkansas Building Level Administrator Certification P-12.
