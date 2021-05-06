Eighth- through 11th grade students at Columbia Christian School competed in the Arkansas Stock Market Game.
The Stock Market Game is a national program of the SIFMA Foundation that allows students and teachers the opportunity to invest a virtual $100,000 in stocks, bonds and mutual funds throughout an engaging 13-week simulation each semester.
During the fall session, sophomores Victoria Allison and Eliana Curtis placed 1st in the high school division. Martinos Christodoulides and Emily Fields placed 1st in the middle school division. Sophomores Elizabeth Attebery and Conner Burley placed 1st in the high school division during the spring session.