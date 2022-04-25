Shelby Lamkin was recently selected as the Magnolia High School 2022 Teacher of the Year.
Lamkin is a 1992 graduate of Stamps High School and a 1996 graduate of Southern Arkansas University with a BSE in math education. She obtained her M.Ed. degree in math education from Southern Arkansas University in 2000.
This is the 26th year of Lamkin's teaching career and her 11th year in the Magnolia School District. She has taught in the Prescott, Nevada County, Columbia Christian, and Magnolia School districts.
In the last couple of years, she has begun to have “grand-students,” students who are children of previous students.
Lamkin has also served as an adjunct faculty member of Southern Arkansas University for the last 8 years, teaching college algebra and trigonometry.
Lamkin teaches algebra I and geometry at the Magnolia High School Freshman Academy.
She believes that the Freshman Academy design and concept is beneficial to students. Students arrive on the high school campus as freshman and spend a year in the academy where teachers, staff and administration work to help them grow and
reach their potential both in the classroom and in life. Lamkin feels that the students, faculty and administration at Magnolia High School are some of the best people to be found, and the opportunities provided to students here are amazing. Lamkin feels blessed to be a part of MHS-FA.
Lamkin has been married to her husband Jeff for 26 years. The Lamkins live in Buckner and have a poultry farm where they raise broilers for Tyson.
They have two daughters, Macy and Kelcy. Kelcy is a senior at Magnolia High School where she is active in FFA and a member of the Lady Panthers basketball team. Macy is a senior at Southern Arkansas University studying agriculture education. The Lamkins are members of Willisville United Methodist Church.