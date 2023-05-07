Mia Collins is a senior Magnolia High School and is enrolled in a class called, "Introduction to Education." The class is designed to give students information and experiences in the field of education and perhaps guide them to a career in education.
Students in this class are also members of the national organization, Educators Rising. As part of the Regional Educators Rising Competition, Collins competed in the Children's Book category. She won first place with her book, “Sammy's Guide to Space Travel,” which she authored and illustrated. The book is about friendship and helping others but is also influenced by Mia's interest in STEM and outer space.
Peoples Bank and Farmers Bank & Trust partnered to purchase copies of Mia Collins' book for each student and teacher at Walker Pre-Kindergarten Center.
On Thursday, May 4, staff members from both banks distributed the books as Mia read to each class.