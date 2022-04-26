The Magnolia School board met for its regular meeting April 18.
Highlights include:
-- Board approved the audit report which had no findings.
-- Board approved this purchase of a new bus with a wheelchair lift at a cost of $89,756.47.
-- Board approved the purchase of new textbooks for Central Elementary for a total of $67,043.88. Of that total, $51,579.04 will be paid with ESSR funds.
-- Summer hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday beginning May 31 through August 1.
-- Magnolia is looking into offering Star Academy for eighth grade students beginning in the fall. This year-long program is for students who are at risk of failing or dropping out. It is a grant-funded program that includes curriculum and training for teachers. It is geared toward careers after high school that are STEM centered.
Students involved would still have the opportunity to participate in electives, band, and athletics.