El Dorado will celebrate the 15th anniversary of the El Dorado Promise college scholarship on Wednesday, April 20.
The event will be highlighted by the 2022 Academic Signing Day at 1 p.m. in Wildcat Arena at El Dorado High School.
The keynote speaker will be Destinee Rogers, head coach of the Arkansas State University women’s basketball program.
The event also will be a homecoming for Rogers. Almost four years ago, she was former head women’s basketball coach for the El Dorado Wildcats, and taught some EHS students who are now seniors.
Academic Signing Day will recognize the 15th anniversary of the El Dorado Promise scholarship, celebrating around 300 graduating seniors receiving the Promise.
Begun by Murphy Oil Corporation, the full scholarship covers tuition and mandatory fees for El Dorado High graduates at any accredited two- or four-year post-secondary institution, up to the cost at the most expensive public university in Arkansas.
“Fifteen years ago, we had the opportunity to impact a whole region in an extraordinarily constructive and positive way. What’s better than to help send someone to college who otherwise couldn’t afford it?” Claiborne Deming, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Murphy Oil Corporation, said.
Through the years, over 3,000 Promise Scholars have attended 157 colleges and universities in 35 different states, he said. “The scholarship program greatly enhances our town. It’s a positive addition to the area and to the many efforts being made here.”
The Promise has improved college enrollment rates, revitalized schools, and is a catalyst for additional economic development, Deming said. “As more students graduate and go on to find fulfillment in their lives, the Promise has a greater affect each year.”
At ASU, Rogers is the first African-American woman head coach in the university’s athletics history, being named head coach in March. A native of Strong, her father is a basketball coach, as was her grandfather. Under Rogers’ leadership, the ASU Red Wolves had a successful season, closing with an 82-75 road victory at eventual Sun Belt Conference tournament champion University of Texas (UT) at Arlington. She joined the program in 2019 as an assistant coach, before being elevated to associate head coach, then interim head coach.
Rogers served as women’s head basketball coach in El Dorado from 2016-19. During those three seasons, she guided the Wildcats to a 52-28 record, including a state semifinal finish.
Rogers’ first coaching assignment came at her alma mater, the University of Central Arkansas (UCA). Rogers earned both a master of science and a bachelor of science degree in health sciences there.
El Dorado Promise Scholars can attend any accredited two or four-year college or university in the United States. As a universal, place-based scholarship, any EHS graduate enrolled since at least the ninth grade can receive a college scholarship, with no high school GPA, income limit, or competitive application required. Graduates joining the military begin scholarships after completing one enlistment period.
For 2022, students will sign academic letters of intent to attend 26 separate institutions. They have been accepted at the following in-state colleges and universities: Arkansas State University, Arkansas Tech University, Harding University, Henderson State University, National Park Community College, South Arkansas Community College, Southern Arkansas University, Southern Arkansas University Tech, University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, University of Arkansas at Monticello, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and the University of Central Arkansas.
Out-of-state colleges and universities acceptances are: California Polytechnic University, Crowder College, Grambling State University, Lamar University, Louisiana Tech University, Mississippi State University, Oklahoma State University, Prairie View A & M University, Texas A &M University, Tufts University, University of Georgia, University of Tulsa, and Vanderbilt University.