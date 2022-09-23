Larry Dunn, director of performing arts for the Magnolia School District, will be recognized Friday morning as part of a feature on the SEC Network.
The Southeastern Conference, with the College Football Playoffs Foundation, are committed to supporting teachers and bringing awareness to the importance of education. The organizations honor teachers as part of its Extra Yard For Teachers.
Representing the University of Arkansas and nominated by the Student Athlete Development Department, 2022 Magnolia graduate and Razorback basketball player, Derrian Ford, chose Dunn as a teacher who has had a major impact in his life.
To honor these special teachers, an Extra Yard for Teachers story will be broadcast on the SEC network each Friday of the college football season. The broadcast will feature a story from Ford about the impact Dunn has had on his life. The story will be narrated by the SEC Network broadcasters, a video will be played of Ford's story, and Dunn will be showcased via photographs.
The first segment will be during “SEC This Morning” between 7:30-7:50 a.m. Friday. The second airing will be during the “Paul Finebaum Show” between 4:20-4:40 p.m.
In addition to this recognition, Magnolia High School will be awarded a grant in the amount of $6,500 to be used for the purpose of school supplies and materials through Donorschoose.org.