The University of Arkansas at Monticello has named 158 students to the Dean’s List and 260 students to the Chancellor's List for the spring 2023 semester, according to Keith Chambliss, UAM’s registrar.
Selection to the Dean's List requires a student to earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on at least 12 semester hours of course credit at the 1000-4000 level.
Selection to the Chancellor's List requires a student to earn a grade-point average of 4.0 on at least 12 semester hours of course credit at the 1000-4000 level.
South Arkansas students on the Dean’s List:
Camden
James Evan Beaver
Aiden Jennings Geary
Charles Addison Wood
El Dorado
Josue Noe Cervantes
Tyler Jerence Everette
Shakeiva La'Sha Harris
Anaya Deshae Malone
Hannah Elizabeth McGaha
Courtney A. Watson
Magnolia
Brent A. Mixon
Strong
William Michael Richey
South Arkansas students on the Chancellor’s List:
El Dorado
Senica L. Miller