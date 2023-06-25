UAM

The University of Arkansas at Monticello has named 158 students to the Dean’s List and 260 students to the Chancellor's List for the spring 2023 semester, according to Keith Chambliss, UAM’s registrar.

Selection to the Dean's List requires a student to earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on at least 12 semester hours of course credit at the 1000-4000 level.

Selection to the Chancellor's List requires a student to earn a grade-point average of 4.0 on at least 12 semester hours of course credit at the 1000-4000 level.

South Arkansas students on the Dean’s List:

Camden

James Evan Beaver

Aiden Jennings Geary

Charles Addison Wood

El Dorado

Josue Noe Cervantes

Tyler Jerence Everette

Shakeiva La'Sha Harris

Anaya Deshae Malone

Hannah Elizabeth McGaha

Courtney A. Watson

Magnolia

Brent A. Mixon

Strong

William Michael Richey

South Arkansas students on the Chancellor’s List:

El Dorado

Senica L. Miller

