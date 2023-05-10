Entries are being accepted for the 10th annual Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest, sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas.
Applicants may be any school, early childhood education facility, or alternative learning environment that had a school garden during the 2022-2023 school year or is planning to start a garden in the 2023-2024 school year.
“School gardens are valuable educational tools that help students develop healthy eating habits, learn about Arkansas agriculture, and participate in hands-on learning,” said Wes Ward, Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture. “We are grateful for the generosity of Farm Credit and their continued support of this program.”
Entries for the contest will be accepted through June 11.
Winners will be announced in the fall of 2023.
“As a farmer-owned cooperative, we are excited to continue our support of teachers and projects that engage Arkansas students in food production and agricultural sustainability. Through these partnerships, we can ensure that the valuable role of Arkansas agriculture remains top-of-mind for the next generation,” said Farm Credit of Western Arkansas President and CEO, Brandon Haberer, on behalf of the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas.
Applicants are eligible to apply for the following categories:
Best Start-up School Garden Proposal -- $500 Award
Best Education Based School Garden --$500 Award
Best Harvest Partnership School Garden -- $500 Award
Best Community Collaboration School Garden -- $500 Award
Best Overall School Garden -- $1,000 Award
Champion of School Garden Sustainability -- $1,000 Award
CLICK HERE for more information about the Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest.