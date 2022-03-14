The Magnolia Middle School held on Wednesday its second annual 6th grade Science Fair.
Judges selected winners from each category and chose an overall winner and an overall runner-up. Competing in the Engineering category, Knox Stephens was selected the 2022 Overall Winner with his project, "Price of Flight." The Overall Runner-up award went to Sophie Smith with her project, "Effects of Rainfall on Ph." Smith competed in the Environmental category.
ENGINEERING
3rd -- Which Lead Weight Will Drop the Fastest, Jake Britt
3rd -- What's Poppin, Grace Bailey
2nd -- What String Makes a Balloon Rocket Fastest, Riley Bright
1st -- Price for Flight, Knox Stephens
ENVIRONMENTAL
3rd -- Which Wood Burns Faster, Abigail Manning
2nd -- How Does Music Affect Plant Growth, Hayden White
1st -- Effects of Rainfall on Ph -- Sophie Smith
PHYSICAL SCIENCE
3rd -- Surface Tension, Cord Launius
3rd -- What Brand Paper Towel Absorbs the Most Water, Abrielle Brown
2nd -- The Leaking Diaper, Ni'Ariyah Cornelius
1st -- Hot Wheels, Lucas Vines
HEALTH and MEDICINE
3rd -- Stained Teeth, Christina Powell
3rd -- Which Mask is Better Blocking the Air to Protect People, Johanna Gandarilla
2nd -- Is the 5 Second Rule True, Connor Valencia
1st -- What's in Your Water, Charlie Watson
BIOLOGICAL SCIENCE
3rd -- Which Mouth Produces the Most Bacteria, Kynlee Wilkerson
2nd -- How Clean is Your Restaurant Table, Henry Broome
1st -- Can Lemon Juice or Aloe Vera juice Save Your Strawberries From Molding, Presley Click