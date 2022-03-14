The Magnolia Middle School held on Wednesday its second annual 6th grade Science Fair.

Judges selected winners from each category and chose an overall winner and an overall runner-up. Competing in the Engineering category, Knox Stephens was selected the 2022 Overall Winner with his project, "Price of Flight." The Overall Runner-up award went to Sophie Smith with her project, "Effects of Rainfall on Ph." Smith competed in the Environmental category.

ENGINEERING

3rd -- Which Lead Weight Will Drop the Fastest, Jake Britt

3rd -- What's Poppin, Grace Bailey

2nd -- What String Makes a Balloon Rocket Fastest, Riley Bright

1st -- Price for Flight, Knox Stephens

ENVIRONMENTAL

3rd -- Which Wood Burns Faster, Abigail Manning

2nd -- How Does Music Affect Plant Growth, Hayden White

1st -- Effects of Rainfall on Ph -- Sophie Smith

PHYSICAL SCIENCE

3rd -- Surface Tension, Cord Launius

3rd -- What Brand Paper Towel Absorbs the Most Water, Abrielle Brown

2nd -- The Leaking Diaper, Ni'Ariyah Cornelius

1st -- Hot Wheels, Lucas Vines

HEALTH and MEDICINE

3rd -- Stained Teeth, Christina Powell

3rd -- Which Mask is Better Blocking the Air to Protect People, Johanna Gandarilla

2nd -- Is the 5 Second Rule True, Connor Valencia

1st -- What's in Your Water, Charlie Watson

BIOLOGICAL SCIENCE

3rd -- Which Mouth Produces the Most Bacteria, Kynlee Wilkerson

2nd -- How Clean is Your Restaurant Table, Henry Broome

1st -- Can Lemon Juice or Aloe Vera juice Save Your Strawberries From Molding, Presley Click

