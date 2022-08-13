During a special called meeting on Thursday, the Texarkana Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved calling a School Bond Election for November 8.
The proposal was developed by a Long Range Planning Committee of 39 community members from across the district, including parents, community and business leaders, representatives from civic organizations and elected officials. Their primary task was to develop and present to the Board of Trustees a long-term Master Facilities Plan that included a recommendation for implementation.
The last Texarkana ISD bond passed eight years ago in 2014. TISD constructed the Waggoner Creek Elementary School and the Sixth Grade Center on the Texas Middle School campus with the proceeds of those bonds.
The 2022 Bond will ask voters to consider a $189 million package with two propositions:
Proposition A includes safety and security upgrades, a Prekindergarten replacement school which will keep the Paul Laurence Dunbar name, a new replacement elementary school on the district’s Pine Street site for Highland Park and Spring Lake Park students, additions and renovations to Wake Village Elementary School, and new school buses. The total of Proposition A is $130 million.
Proposition B is for new and existing facilities for Career and Technical Education at the Texas High School campus. The total for Proposition B is $59 million.
