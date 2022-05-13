The Magnolia Public School Foundation (MPSF) recently awarded scholarships to three Magnolia High School seniors.
Emily Brigham, Jasmine Fuller and Kailee King were each awarded $1,000. All three are currently planning to attend Southern Arkansas University.
The Foundation was founded four years ago for two purposes: to provide grants to teachers for enriching the classroom experience for their students with opportunities above the basic experience and to provide scholarship assistance to qualifying high school seniors.
In the past three years, MPSF has funded 12 scholarships to students and seven grants to teachers.
Magnolia Public School alumni and patrons are encouraged to participate in these awards. Call Jennifer Hubbard for more information at 870-904-2018 or870-234-6356. The public may also mail contributions to Magnolia Public School Foundation, P.O. Box 177, Magnolia, AR 71754. All donations are tax deductible.