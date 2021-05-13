Magnolia High School recently held its 4th Annual MHS Chef Showdown. Five students competed for the top prize with 10th grade student Samarra Clayton being judged the winner.
Due to COVID related restrictions, winners from other school districts were unable to compete onsite in Benton as they had done in the past.
Instead, student scores from across the state were submitted and tabulated.
Samarra's score was good enough to place her in the top six. She was given a prize package that included a Kitchen Aid standalone mixer, and a Kitchen Aid food processor.
The Chef Showdown is a competition open to all 9-12 grade students in a K-12 Culinary Connection partnered school district. Chef Justin and Chef Matt review the winning recipe from each district competition. The six recipes with the highest overall scores are awarded prize packages.
K-12 Culinary Connection, led by Chef Justin Mills, is a consulting company helping school districts improve their existing food service program. Their Mission Statement is "Passionate professionals working hands-on to change child nutrition."