Members of the Civil Air Patrol, Arkansas Wing are once again ready to help teachers make an impact in their classrooms.
Civil Air Patrol, the auxiliary of the Unites States Air Force, provides an aerospace education curriculum, along with free STEM kits for educators.
“We currently offer over 20 different STEM kits for teachers in all grade levels, K-12,” said Maj. Garrick St. Pierre, director of Aerospace Education Arkansas Wing of CAP.
“Each of these STEM kits come with lesson plans and student materials written by experienced teachers and aerospace experts who have firsthand knowledge of the challenges in the classroom. All materials are Next Generation Science Standards compliant and are totally free to Arkansas teachers and school districts.”
Maj. St. Pierre said the membership fee of $35 is being covered by a grant from the NASA’s Arkansas Space Grant Consortium.
Dr. Keith Hudson, director of the ASGC, said, “The NASA Arkansas Space Grant Consortium sponsors aerospace research, training and other related activities at Arkansas colleges and universities as well as doing K-12 outreach. The Civil Air Patrol’s Aerospace Education Member (AEM) program is an outstanding way for teachers to become involved in space, aeronautics, rocketry, and other STEM activities. Arkansas Space Grant is a proud sponsor of AEMs in Arkansas and provides grant support to Civil Air Patrol towards AEM/teacher success and K-12 projects.”
Civil Air Patrol has provided hundreds of STEM kits to Arkansas classrooms all across the state, impacting thousands of students at a cost of over $100,000. Perhaps the most sought-after benefit to becoming an AEM is the Teacher Orientation Flights, or TOP flights. AEMs/teachers who join this program are entitled to a free flight each year in our aircraft.
Currently Arkansas Wing operates nine Cessna 172s and 182s across the state. Teachers flying with CAP pilots will have the opportunity to grab hold of the yoke and experience firsthand the excitement of flight.
Additionally, the Arkansas Wing Aerospace department hosts educator workshops offering six professional development (PD) hours to teachers, This workshop ensures teachers are current on how to best utilize CAP materials to achieve maximum impact with their students.
Civil Air Patrol, in partnership with the Air and Space Force Association, offer many types of grants to educators for STEM education. Additionally, Arkansas Wing, in partnership with ASGC, offer grants as well for Arkansas educators.
“You do not have to be a traditional teacher to qualify for this program,” Maj. St. Pierre said. “Anyone who has direct influence over children is welcome to apply and use our free products.” He went on to add, “The reason we do this is simple. Last year, Aerospace took over the number one slot for exports from Arkansas. Also, we, as a country, are projected to be over 10,000 pilots short by the end of this year. Growth and income potential in the aerospace industry both in and out of state are exploding.”
Missy Stubblefield and Sabrina Ketter, both science teachers with the Charleston School District have used many kits from CAP.
Ketter said, “The STEM kits we have received from Civil Air Patrol have aligned with my 5th and 6th grade science curriculum very well. The process of applying for the kits and submitting evaluations is an easy process to complete.”
“The STEM kits from Civil Air Patrol have given my students opportunities that they otherwise would not have had, led to in-depth discussions, and allowed students to explore different fields of science and technology,” said Missy Stubblefield.
Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force.