The East Side Elementary Students of the Month were announced Tuesday during a ceremony.
The awards were sponsored by Farmers Bank and Trust and given to students from kindergarten through third grade whose teachers selected them for outstanding classroom traits and behavior. The winning students also received special pencil box gifts on behalf of Farmers Bank and Trust.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office also pitched in and rewarded all of the March Students of the Month with ice cream gift certificates to Burger King.
Honored students include Tucker Eads, Maddox Graham, Jayden Clayton, ZaRiah Eures, Kade Parker, Aiyla Stiles, Elizabeth Baes, Adleigh Acklin, Jaylee Johnson, Landon Weaver, Bash Talley, Amiya Jackson, Beau Smith, Karson Henry, Rose Holley, Jesse Floyd, Amiya Dudley, DeKayden Robinson, Jack Watson, Michael Loveless, Emmett R, Jayla Clayton, Isabella Manuel, Zoey Trusty, Marley Robinson, Matthew Saunders, Aidan Castleberry and Ahnyla Colvin.