Nevada High

Nevada High School has named its honor roll students for the third nine-week grading period of the 2022-2023 academic year.

All-A Honor Roll

7th Grade: Colton Burns, Jason Foster, Ayana Henry, and Bentley Russell

8th Grade: Izabella English

9th Grade: Jordin Haley, Justin Myrick, and Paxtyn Tolar

10th Grade: Keirston Burks and Caleb Moss

11th Grade: Payton Parker and Clay Walraven

12th Grade: Breanna Dillard, Lily Hampton, Kennedy Messer, and Tyneshia Young

A/B Honor Roll

7th Grade: Gabrielle Evans, Briana Hamilton, Jordyn Harris, Khloe Haynie, Sophia Hicks, Gracie Hunt, Kyle Jackson, Trevaylon King, Logan Langston, Daniel Lewis, Lexy Moten, Addie Ridling, Jakari Roberson, Brennan Smith, and Michael Williams

8th Grade: Rico Aparicio, Zette Brown, Reid Casey, Carlee Clark, Alyssa Collins, Lukas Howard, Reese Hughey, Peyton Jackson, Aiden Miller, Bella Petite, Caleb Reyes, Duane Smith, and Omarion Standoak

9th Grade: Hurkillis Burns, Kobe Hughey, Kali Johnston, Stacy Rupe, and Alexis Wise

10th Grade: Karleigh Carlton, Destin Lewis, Karsyn Peck, Jillian Pinner, and Kyron Williams

11th Grade: Heather Campbell, Brycten Harris, Madison McMullan, Makenzie McMullan, Chestreco Mixon, Ze’Miah Morgan, Alexis Smith, Zekiah Strickland, and Aerilynn Tolar

12th Grade: Jeremiah Blakely, Gracie Burns, Ja’brandon Gulley, JaNiya Harper, Kemyah Jackson, Nakia Prater, and Kaylie Russo

