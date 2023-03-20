Nevada High School has named its honor roll students for the third nine-week grading period of the 2022-2023 academic year.
All-A Honor Roll
7th Grade: Colton Burns, Jason Foster, Ayana Henry, and Bentley Russell
8th Grade: Izabella English
9th Grade: Jordin Haley, Justin Myrick, and Paxtyn Tolar
10th Grade: Keirston Burks and Caleb Moss
11th Grade: Payton Parker and Clay Walraven
12th Grade: Breanna Dillard, Lily Hampton, Kennedy Messer, and Tyneshia Young
A/B Honor Roll
7th Grade: Gabrielle Evans, Briana Hamilton, Jordyn Harris, Khloe Haynie, Sophia Hicks, Gracie Hunt, Kyle Jackson, Trevaylon King, Logan Langston, Daniel Lewis, Lexy Moten, Addie Ridling, Jakari Roberson, Brennan Smith, and Michael Williams
8th Grade: Rico Aparicio, Zette Brown, Reid Casey, Carlee Clark, Alyssa Collins, Lukas Howard, Reese Hughey, Peyton Jackson, Aiden Miller, Bella Petite, Caleb Reyes, Duane Smith, and Omarion Standoak
9th Grade: Hurkillis Burns, Kobe Hughey, Kali Johnston, Stacy Rupe, and Alexis Wise
10th Grade: Karleigh Carlton, Destin Lewis, Karsyn Peck, Jillian Pinner, and Kyron Williams
11th Grade: Heather Campbell, Brycten Harris, Madison McMullan, Makenzie McMullan, Chestreco Mixon, Ze’Miah Morgan, Alexis Smith, Zekiah Strickland, and Aerilynn Tolar
12th Grade: Jeremiah Blakely, Gracie Burns, Ja’brandon Gulley, JaNiya Harper, Kemyah Jackson, Nakia Prater, and Kaylie Russo