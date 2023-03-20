Magnolia High School ninth grade students recently competed in their local Science Fair on Wednesday.
The students competed in five individual categories. A first, second, and third place award was given in each classification. The individual science categories were Medicine and Health Sciences, Physical Science, Biological Science, Agri/Earth/Environmental, and Engineering,
The Overall Winner of the 2023 MHS Science Fair went to Isaac Ray with his project, “How Does the Weight Effect the Speed of a Drone?” Isaac competed in the Engineering category.
The Overall Runner-up award went to Michael Poulsen competing in the area of Physical Science. Michael’s project was called, “Yeast-Air Balloons.”
These students are now eligible to compete at the Regional Science Fair located on the campus of Southern Arkansas University on Friday, March 31.
Individual category awards went to:
Agri/Earth/Environmental Science
1st Place -- DeJuan Dismuke, The Effect of Number of Blades on Windmill Speed
2nd Place -- Charlie Stewart, Does the Number of Blades on a Windmill Effect Speed
3rd Place -- Za'Lrica Jones, Windmill Blades and Speed
Biological Science
1st Place -- Lily Manuel, Crickets Contained
2nd Place -- Lucas Cheatham, Will Temperature Effect the Metabolism of Crickets?
3rd Place -- Raegan Payne, Crickets Contained
3rd Place -- Zachary Wilson, Amount of D.N.A. in Fruits
Engineering
1st Place -- Isaac Ray, How does Weight Effect the Speed of a Drone?
2nd Place -- Kaci Kirby, Sail Angles Affect on Speed
3rd Place -- Kennady Martindale, Sail's Angle Influence on Speed
Medicine and Health Sciences
1st Place -- Cassidy McClendon, Different SPF Levels
2nd Place -- Tynekia Gilbert, Different SPF Levels
3rd Place -- Zy'rejuana Thomas, Different Levels of SPF Sunscreens
3rd Place -- Raegan Anderson, Different Levels of SPF
Physical Science
1st Place -- Michael Poulsen, Yeast-Air Balloons
2nd Place -- Chloe Broomfield, The Amount of CO2 Produced Lemon vs. Lime Juice
3rd Place -- Ja'Kayvia Dunn, Baking Soda and Condiments
Overall Winner
Isaac Ray – How Does Weight Effect the Speed of a Drone? – Engineering
Overall Runner-up
Michael Poulsen – Yeast-Air Balloons, Physical Science