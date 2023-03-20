Magnolia High School ninth grade students recently competed in their local Science Fair on Wednesday.

The students competed in five individual categories. A first, second, and third place award was given in each classification. The individual science categories were Medicine and Health Sciences, Physical Science, Biological Science, Agri/Earth/Environmental, and Engineering,

The Overall Winner of the 2023 MHS Science Fair went to Isaac Ray with his project, “How Does the Weight Effect the Speed of a Drone?” Isaac competed in the Engineering category.

The Overall Runner-up award went to Michael Poulsen competing in the area of Physical Science. Michael’s project was called, “Yeast-Air Balloons.”

These students are now eligible to compete at the Regional Science Fair located on the campus of Southern Arkansas University on Friday, March 31.

Individual category awards went to:

Agri/Earth/Environmental Science

1st Place -- DeJuan Dismuke, The Effect of Number of Blades on Windmill Speed

2nd Place -- Charlie Stewart, Does the Number of Blades on a Windmill Effect Speed

3rd Place -- Za'Lrica Jones, Windmill Blades and Speed

Biological Science

1st Place -- Lily Manuel, Crickets Contained

2nd Place -- Lucas Cheatham, Will Temperature Effect the Metabolism of Crickets?

3rd Place -- Raegan Payne, Crickets Contained

3rd Place -- Zachary Wilson, Amount of D.N.A. in Fruits

Engineering

1st Place -- Isaac Ray, How does Weight Effect the Speed of a Drone?

2nd Place -- Kaci Kirby, Sail Angles Affect on Speed

3rd Place -- Kennady Martindale, Sail's Angle Influence on Speed

Medicine and Health Sciences

1st Place -- Cassidy McClendon, Different SPF Levels

2nd Place -- Tynekia Gilbert, Different SPF Levels

3rd Place -- Zy'rejuana Thomas, Different Levels of SPF Sunscreens

3rd Place -- Raegan Anderson, Different Levels of SPF

Physical Science

1st Place -- Michael Poulsen, Yeast-Air Balloons

2nd Place -- Chloe Broomfield, The Amount of CO2 Produced Lemon vs. Lime Juice

3rd Place -- Ja'Kayvia Dunn, Baking Soda and Condiments

Overall Winner

Isaac Ray – How Does Weight Effect the Speed of a Drone? – Engineering

Overall Runner-up

Michael Poulsen – Yeast-Air Balloons, Physical Science

