In a special election scheduled for August 8, Hope Public Schools is proposing a 12-mill increase to fund facility upgrades and competitive employee compensation.
The facilities of Yerger Middle School and Hope High School have not been upgraded in decades. The Yerger gym has not been updated in more than half a century. The same is true for the agriculture facility at Hope High School.
With an aging sports complex that is nearly 80 years old, maintenance is needed. Investment in multipurpose spaces such as the practice fields and the bandstand at the High School allows for better functionality. Improvements to the baseball field complex are also needed. The millage increase would assist in updating these areas.
The increase would also allow HPS to continually invest in programs that are growing with distinction such as performing arts, band, robotics, and other STEM activities.
