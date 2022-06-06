Jessica Aryee, assistant principal at Magnolia High School since 2016, has been hired as principal to succeed Chris Carter.
Magnolia School District Superintendent John Ward made the announcement on Monday.
Ward said Aryee has a clear vision for leadership, focus on academic improvement, and behavioral expectations for the high school.
“The district looks forward to seeing the high school grow into a cohesive group working together to provide our students with the rigorous academic background needed to be successful beyond graduation,” he said.
Jessica Aryee joined the MHS staff as assistant principal the same year Carter was hired as principal. She is an El Dorado native who graduated from El Dorado High School in 1994.
Aryee attended the University of Arkansas in Little Rock where she received a BSE degree in elementary education. She began her teaching career in Little Rock before moving back to El Dorado in 2003. In addition to serving as an assistant principal, she served as a literacy teacher and an instructional facilitator.
She holds post-secondary degrees in curriculum and instruction and both building and district level administration.
Aryee said she is excited about the opportunity to lead Magnolia High School and become a part of the Magnolia community.