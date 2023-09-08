Three Columbia County students have been named 2023 Soybean Scholars by the Soybean Science Challenge, a program funded by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board.
Holland Stacks of Taylor High School, and Ka’Lee Hanson and Aiden Watson of Emerson High School, completed six online classes. Stacks won a Soybean Science Challenge award at the FFA Agriscience Fair Junior Division with a bean-focused science project. Hanson and Watson also completed the online courses and won the Soybean Science Challenge award at the Southwest Arkansas Regional Science Fair Junior and Senior Division with their bean projects.
“The Soybean Science Challenge is a unique opportunity to show students all agriculture offers their present and future,” said Julie Robinson, administrator of the Soybean Science Challenge and associate professor at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “Participating students are given the opportunity to experience the everyday importance of agriculture in their lives, explore future careers in agriculture, and get a glimpse as to how they can impact the industry through research.”
Stacks’ project, Winter Forage, examined the effects of grazing on three types of winter forage. Stacks measured cut heights ranging from 2 cm to 8 cm to simulate grazing. He found winter wheat produced a greater volume of forage over ryegrass or crimson clover. Stacks and his FFA Advisor Chad Poindexter were given a $200 cash prize for winning the award.
Hanson’s project, Soybean Hydroponics, focused on the time it takes soybeans to grow in different hydroponic environments. Tofu, Conventional and Roundup soybean seed growth were measured in the experiment. Tofu soybeans grew the tallest, Conventional soybeans grew the healthiest and Roundup soybeans did not grow at all.
Watson’s project, The Effect of Oil Spills on Soybean Runoff, tested growth effects on soybeans affected by oil spill runoff. The study found the plants that were administered the most oil, grew the largest. This rejected the original hypothesis.
Both students and their teachers, Amanda Watson and Jessi Glass, were given cash prizes totaling $500 for winning the award.
The Soybean Science Challenge encourages Arkansas junior high and high school students to use soybeans and agriculture sustainability as the basis for their science fair project. In the process, students learn about soybeans and other current soil, water, seed, disease and insect issues that impact production outcomes and agricultural sustainability.
The 2024 Soybean Science Challenge is open to any interested Arkansas student. CLICK HERE for additional information on the Soybean Science Challenge and the ASPB.
Interestingly, while soybeans are a major cash crop in Arkansas, they are not produced commercially in Columbia County.