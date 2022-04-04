The Smackover-Norphlet School District Board of Trustees has named Taylor Elementary School Principal Robby Frizzell as the district’s next superintendent.
The decision came during a special called meeting of the board.
A veteran educator with 25 years of experience as a teacher, coach, and principal, Frizzell spent the last nine years as principal at Taylor. Under his leadership, Taylor earned an A-rating with several accomplishments, including reward funding of over $165,000 for its performance on state standardized testing as well as the prestigious RISE award in 2019 for the effective implementation of the Science of Reading Curriculum.
Frizzell began his career as a teacher/coach at Taylor High School, where he taught math and coached baseball. In 17 years as a baseball head coach, Frizzell’s teams won 370 games and five state championships.
Frizzell and his wife, Vickie, have been married for 17 years and have three children, Chase, Chloe, and Caden. Chase and his wife, Tori, are the parents of the family’s first grandchild, Cullen.