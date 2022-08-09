Magnolia School District personnel will receive one-time bonuses from the district’s COVID-19 relief funds.
The Magnolia School Board voted Monday to address recruiting and retaining problems by using American Relief Plan (ARP) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) for the bonuses.
Magnolia certified staff – teachers -- would receive $10,000. Classified employees – support personnel -- would receive $6,000. Part-time personnel would receive $2,000.
Payments will be distributed on two equal payments, one in the fall and one in the spring.
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel A. Cardona wrote in a letter last December that, "The most common reason educators have
cited for leaving school employment in the last year is stress, followed by insufficient pay. Many school leaders are increasing wages by offering hiring and retention bonuses, working toward permanent salary increases, or providing premium pay that help educators receive the compensation they deserve and keep them in the profession, and we encourage others to continue to work toward increasing compensation. Hiring and retention bonuses may provide additional relief from some of the stresses caused by COVID-19."
In July, the Arkansas Legislative Committee also reinforced the concept by recommending school districts to utilize ARP ESSER funds to provide additional bonuses for recruitment and retention.
Legislators are also discussing proposing legislation to increase a more permanent salary increase.
Arkansas teachers have in recent weeks campaigned for the granting of immediate pay raises – not bonuses – during the upcoming special session of the Arkansas Legislature. Gov. Asa Hutchinson declined to place teacher raises into his special session call.
Magnolia Superintendent John Ward to the board that for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, the Magnolia School District hired 48 new certified employees. This equated to approximately 20 percent of the teaching and administrative staff.
The district also lacks the ability to recruit and retain necessary support staff to adequately perform daily operations.
“The challenges and lack of adequate compensation to provide educational services to a rural and impoverished student body during and after a pandemic environment has resulted in numerous educators
considering leaving the district or even the profession. In addition, the lack of adequate compensation joined with the loss of learning, additional responsibilities on educators post COVID, and heightened mental health burden has created a difficult environment to recruit teachers and staff to the profession,” Ward said.
The district will use bonuses to help retain its current employees and recruit new staff members to the district.
Although the plan was approved by the Magnolia board, this proposal still must be approved by the Arkansas Legislative Committee.
CLICK HERE to see current employment opportunities in the Magnolia School District.
With the school year set to start on Monday, August 22, the Magnolia School District is still trying to fill the following positions:
Elementary classroom teacher with certification in grades 3-5.
Secondary English teacher with certification in grades 7-12.
Secondary mathematics teacher with certification in grades 7-12.
Bus drivers.
Food service workers.
Instructional aides.
Speech pathology assistant.
Technology director.