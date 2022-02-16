WARREN – In the regular Warren School Board meeting conducted Monday, members voted to lift the mask mandate for the Warren School District, subject to reconsideration if COVID numbers begin to grow again.
All students and staff will remain under guidelines to wear a mask for five days when returning to school from being out for COVID or having been quarantined. It was noted by Superintendent Bryan Cornish that there is currently only a small number of students and staff affected by COVID. The superintendent stated that contact tracing will continue.
