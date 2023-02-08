A lawsuit claiming racism in disciplinary actions at Arkadelphia Public Schools has been dismissed in federal court as both parties have reached a settlement agreement.
The 2022 lawsuit filed against the Arkadelphia Board of Education, its former superintendent, and a high school principal was dismissed a month before it was headed to trial in U.S. District Court-Western District in Hot Springs.
The plaintiffs — identified only as H.W. and C.W. — had appeared to be picking up steam in court proceedings, as Senior U.S. District Judge Robert T. Dawson in December denied a summary judgment filed by the school district’s attorneys.
The case, originally filed in Clark County Circuit Court, was reassigned to Chief U.S. District Judge Susan O. Hickey on January 4. Federal court documents indicate that a settlement agreement was reached sometime in January. On February 1 Hickey filed an order dismissing the case with prejudice after a joint filing by both parties.
Prior to the recent ruling, Little Rock attorney Cody Kees filed a pair of motions on behalf of the school board — one asking the court to reconsider the summary judgment and one asking that specific items be excluded from evidence in the looming trial. Hickey would rule both motions as moot when the case was dismissed.
