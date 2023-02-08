Magnolia Middle School Principal Gwen Carter and High School Principal Jessica Aryee told the Magnolia School Board about curriculum changes during their Monday meeting.
Carter said the only tentative change is that Arkansas history may become a course at the high school.
Also, social studies may be adjusted for world history in 6th grade, U.S. history through 1850 in 7th grade, and U.S. history 1850-1930 in 8th grade.
Ayree said moving Arkansas history is tied to the addition of a Keystone class, which would be a freshman orientation, “getting them prepared for all things credit, what high school looks like.”
The Keystone class is only a semester and Arkansas history would pair with it.
EAST will no longer be offered at the high school.
Superintendent John Ward said there were a number of electives they are trying to get, but have not been approved yet.
In other Board news:
- Ward discussed school safety recommendations and priorities to be addressed through a $214,750 grant.
- Board approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. Students will have 178 instructional days. School will start on August 14. Thanksgiving break will be November 20-24. Christmas break will be December 21-January 3, 2024. Winter break will be February 9 and 12, 2024. Spring break will be March 18-22, 2024. The last day of school will be May 23.
- Board approved to offer summer school at Middle School and High School. The dates will be June 5-29 and July 5-31.
- Board repealed two policies related to COVID-19 emergency leave because they expired in June 2021 and were not extended into the 2022-23 school year.