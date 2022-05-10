Nevada High School will hold commencement at 7 p.m. Thursday in the gymnasium at Rosston.
Seven seniors and three juniors will graduate with honors.
Jada Grant, daughter of Louis Grant and LeAnne Magness, will graduate with highest honors. She is a member of National Honor Society, FCA, the Lady Jays basketball and track teams, and the NHS Cheer Squad. She serves as editor of the yearbook, president of Student Council/Drug-Free Team, and member of the Induction Committee for National Honor Society. She is on the honor roll, one of five Seniors of Distinction, an Arkansas Scholar, and received the President’s Award for Educational Excellence. She was honored for her academic excellence at the 2022 Hope for the Future Honors Ceremony in February.
Grant is eligible for the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship and has accepted the Collegiate Scholarship to Southern Arkansas University where she plans to pursue a degree in nursing.
Garrett Hilliard, son of Mark and Lou Hilliard, will graduate as a junior with highest honors. He is a member of FBLA and National Honor Society. He competed in Computer Problem Solving at the state FBLA competition and qualified for FBLA Nationals this summer in Chicago. He is in the Gifted and Talented Program, on the honor roll, and an Arkansas Scholar.
Hilliard is eligible for the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship and has accepted the Blue and Gold Scholarship to Southern Arkansas University where he plans to pursue a degree in computer science.
Karsen Moss, daughter of Jason and Lindsay Moss, will graduate with highest honors. She is a member of National Honor Society, the Yearbook Staff and the Lady Jays’ basketball, softball, and volleyball teams. She currently serves as NHS FBLA president, Senior Class treasurer, and Cheer Captain of the NHS Cheer Squad. She is on the honor roll, in the Gifted and Talented Program, one of five Seniors of Distinction, an Arkansas Scholar, 2022 Homecoming Queen, and NHS Student of the Year. She received the President’s Award for Educational Excellence. She was selected to be an All American Cheerleader for two years and an All-Star Cheerleader for the FCA All Star Showdown in June. She is one of two NHS seniors recognized by Governor Asa Hutchinson on Governor’s Scholastic Honors Day for excellent academic achievement in the senior class.
Moss is eligible for the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship and has accepted the Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship to Southern Arkansas University where she plans to pursue a degree in nursing.
Karsyn Taylor, daughter of Jeff Taylor and Kayla Lafferty, will graduate with highest honors. She is a member of National Honor Society, the Lady Jays softball team, the Yearbook staff, and serves as NHS FBLA secretary. She is in the Gifted and Talented Program, on the all “A” Honor Roll, an Arkansas Scholar, one of five Seniors of Distinction, and received the President’s Award for Educational Excellence. She is one of two NHS seniors recognized by Governor Asa Hutchinson on Governor’s Scholastic Honors Day for excellent academic achievement in the senior class.
Taylor is eligible for the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship and has accepted the Achievement Scholarship to the University of Central Arkansas where she plans to pursue a degree in Mathematics Education.
Ethan Burns, son of LaDonna Herring, will graduate with high honors. He is a member of National Honor Society, FFA, FBLA, and the Blue Jays golf, basketball, and baseball teams. He is on the honor roll, one of five Seniors of Distinction, Mr. NHS, an Arkansas Scholar, and received the President’s Award for Educational Excellence.
Burns is eligible for the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship and has accepted the Scholastic Merit Scholarship to Southern Arkansas University where he plans to pursue a degree in education to become a basketball coach.
Max Callicott, son of Brian and Stacy Callicott, will graduate as a junior with high honors. He is a member of FFA, in the Gifted and Talented Program, on the honor roll, and an Arkansas Scholar.
Callicott plans to attend Southern Arkansas University Tech and pursue a degree in welding.
Ashanti Paden, daughter of Melissa Odgen Paden and Roger Lee Paden Sr., will graduate with high honors. She is a member of the Lady Jays basketball and softball teams and on the prom committee. She serves as 2021-2022 District IV FBLA parliamentarian, NHS FBLA parliamentarian, president of National Honor Society, and head manager of Yearbook. he is an Arkansas Scholar, on the honor roll, one of five Seniors of Distinction, and Miss NHS. She was honored for her academic excellence at the 2022 Hope for the Future Honors Ceremony.
Paden has accepted the Leadership Scholarship to the University of Central Arkansas where she plans to pursue a degree in exercise science to become a physical therapist.
Nicolas Hart, grandson of Mona Gregory, will graduate with honors. He is a member of FBLA, FFA, National Honor Society, on the honor roll, and in the Gifted and Talented Program. He received the President’s Award for Educational Excellence.
Hart is eligible for the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship and has accepted the Arkansas Futures Grant and the Conway Endowed Engineering Scholarship. He plans to attend Texas A&M-Texarkana and pursue a degree in electrical engineering.
Skylar Pearson, daughter of Alisha and Ronald Pearson Jr., will graduate as a junior with honors. She is a member of FBLA, SAU Upward Bound, National Honor Society, and the Yearbook Staff. She is on the honor roll and an Arkansas Scholar.
Pearson plans to attend the University of Central Arkansas and pursue a degree in health science.
Tanner Woodell, son of Gretchen Carlton and John Woodell, will graduate with honors. He is a member of National Honor Society, FBLA, in the Gifted and Talented Program, and a member of the Bluejays’ basketball and baseball teams. He is an Arkansas Scholar and received the President’s Award for Educational Excellence.
Woodell is eligible for the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship and has accepted the University Excellence Scholarship to Southern Arkansas University where he plans to pursue a degree in nursing.
Nevada High School will conduct its School Awards Program at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the school gym.
Students in grades 7-12 will receive academic awards. The National Honor Society will induct new members.
Nevada Elementary School will have its kindergarten and sixth-grade graduation on Thursday, May 19, also at the gym. The kindergarten ceremony at 9 a.m. will be followed by the sixth-graders at 1 p.m.