During the annual Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce awards program, Magnolia High School senior, Tanner Neilsen, was recognized with the 2021 Young Person of the Year award.
Neilsen has been greatly involved in his community, church, and school. Throughout his years as a student with the Magnolia School District, Neilsen has participated and excelled in many different academic and extracurricular areas of interest. He is a member of the MHS football and baseball teams. He has been a member of the Magnolia Choral Program since the seventh grade and consistently earned All-Region honors. Neilsen is a member of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha
Theta and has a competitive grade point average that includes AP coursework.
This past fall, Neilsen completed his Eagle Scout project by planning, organizing, fundraising, building, and delivering seven brand new dog houses to animals housed at CCAPS. Neilsen has also excelled in his entrepreneur skills by starting and running his own "Lawnboy" lawn care service.
