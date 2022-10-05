The Magnolia School Board discussed the possibility of outsourcing networking services during Monday’s meeting.
Superintendent John Ward said the school is having a hard time keeping employees in the IT department.
If the district makes the switch, data would likely be housed off site on redundant servers and no longer stored locally.
Any networking or software problems would be handled remotely by the company, but hardware problems would still require the district to have on-site personnel.
Ward said he is not recommending to go this route at this time.
In other board news:
-- Ward said he has talked to three companies about artificial turf for the football, baseball, and softball fields. While he has been given no exact estimates from any of them, one ballpark was around $2.4 million.
-- Board President Mike Waters brought up the need to renovate or replace the tennis courts. Ward said they are in such bad shape that they would have to be rebuilt. He said he thinks they might be able to put in 2-3 new courts for around $500,000.
He suggested a location behind the softball field where the tennis courts would have access to other facilities such as restrooms and concessions.
He added that Southern Arkansas University has been generous in letting Magnolia’s students practice at its facility.
-- Board approved a resolution granting personnel raises that will exceed five percent. These may be due to changes in salary schedule, changes in hours worked, or other similar instances. This is for specific employees, not across the board.
-- Board approved a fuel bid from Price Oil of .0495 cents over rack price.
The next meeting will be 5 p.m. November 7 due to a board member training that will begin as soon as the regular agenda has been addressed. Superintendent John Ward said the only thing currently on the agenda for that meeting is finances and personnel.