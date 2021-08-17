The Magnolia School District invites the public to attend the formal openings of the Magnolia Performing Arts Center on Sunday, August 29.
The event will begin with MSD board members and school officials taking part in a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m.
The center will be open for viewing from 2:15-4 p.m.
“We are excited to welcome all to the MPAC. Its state-of-the-art design allows the freedom and versatility to showcase a variety of performing arts opportunities. We
could not be more pleased with the facility and are excited to share this gem with our community,” said Larry Dunn, director of Performing Arts for the Magnolia School District.
The $8.7 million building is located between Panther Arena and the Magnolia High softball field.
It has an auditorium with more than 900 seats, projection/sound booth, set production and prop storage areas.
A separate “black box” theater inside the center will be the venue for plays and other events when the 900-plus-seat hall isn’t required.
Both the auditorium and the black box theater are served by joint “green room” and dressing rooms, restrooms and auxiliary facilities.
The center also includes a reception hall with a catering kitchen