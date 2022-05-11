Jostens, the leading producer of yearbooks and student-created content, has announced that Magnolia High School's yearbook program has achieved the Jostens 2022 National Yearbook Program of Excellence award at the Bronze Level.
The National Yearbook Program of Excellence recognizes engaging yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop 21st century skills such as communication, collaboration, and information and communication technologies (ICT) literacy.
The Magnolia High School award-winning Magnolian yearbook program is led under the direction of Rachel Fish, Magnolia High School yearbook adviser.
"This year was a great first year for me as a new adviser. I had a great staff who really stepped up and made this book a reality. My editors, Abby Poindexter and Aaliyah Willingham, blew me away with their knowledge and willingness to help me with anything and everything. My business manager, Samantha Wilson, was a beast at selling ads, taking great photographs of everything, and creating pages from scratch. My design artist, Monet Coppersmith, created several custom drawings specifically for the yearbook and that makes it a unique one-of-a-kind book especially since we may never have that again. I was truly blessed with a phenomenal staff this year and I will miss them greatly next year,” said Fish.
The award was presented to the Magnolia High School yearbook program for achieving defined criteria in between one and three of the following categories: creating an inclusive yearbook, generating school engagement, and successfully managing the yearbook creation process.
"Jostens is proud to recognize those individuals who have created an exceptional yearbook for their school and community," said Tammy Whitaker, Jostens VP and COO Yearbook Division. "These schools did an exceptional job on multiple levels, despite the challenges presented by this school year. Yearbooks are a critical part of capturing and telling a school's story, and Jostens is dedicated to supporting yearbook staff members as they do their important work."
Founded in 1897, Jostens has produced school yearbooks for over 60 years. Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, MN, Jostens is a subsidiary of Platinum Equity.